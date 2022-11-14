Davante Adams unloads after another Raiders loss: ‘I just don’t got enough guys’

Davante Adams was candid in his postgame interview Sunday that there was an “in-house” conversation after another embarrassing loss.

The latest Raiders’ 25-20 loss comes against the Indianapolis Colts, under interim coach Jeff Saturday, who never had any head coaching experience other than a high school team.

“I mean, ain’t no magic message,” Adams said. “We’re going to keep what was said in-house with nothing crazy, but I mean just we had a conversation we have as a team and that’s kind of that. I don’t know.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was equally frustrated, too, leaving an emotional message at the podium after the Raiders dropped to 2-7.

The Raiders are now 0-6 in one-score games.

Adams spent several minutes speaking with reporters about the spiraling season.

“Coming out, starting fast and then closing out games, making plays when taking on that burden, wanting to be the guy when it’s time or wanting the ball on offense or shutting it down when you’re on defense,” Adams said.

“Just wanting to be the guy to the play and I just don’t got enough guys that are fully bought into that right now. I think people like the idea, but when it’s time to actually execute, it don’t turn out that way.”

In a follow-up question, Adams was asked, is that a big problem that teammates are not fully bought in?

“I don’t think it’s a buy-in,” he said. “I don’t think people are like F what he’s talking about or I’m going against the grain. It’s just about a matter of executing when it’s time, whether that’s early. In a 60 minute game, it doesn’t mean just finishing. That’s part of it. It means a complete game, every minute of the game, giving it all you got.

“It’s not about being perfect because it’s not. Football is the most imperfect, most team sport that there is. At the end of the day, it’s doing your job and making the plays when you go on, and when you get the opportunities. We don’t do that at a high enough level right now.”