Report: Davante Adams (foot) unlikely to play against Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers sorely missed Davante Adams at the end of last Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now his absence may extend beyond one quarter.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the wide receiver is “unlikely to play” in Sunday’s afternoon game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams exited the game due a toe injury with 10 minutes left, and his absence was immediately felt. Despite taking his team down to the Eagles’ 8-yard line down by seven, the Packers could not score when Aaron Rodgers threw four incomplete passes on first-and-goal from the 1. Green Bay marched back into the red zone the following drive, but Rodgers threw an interception on the 3-yard line.

Immediately after the game, Adams diagnosed himself with turf toe since he couldn’t wear his cleat without feeling immense pain. The team has been fairly mum on the injury, although an MRI on Friday left the team thinking it was not serious. Head coach Matt LaFleur called him “day-to-day” at practice on Monday, which is obviously more optimistic than Schefter’s report.

We’re still early in the process since the Packers have nine days between games. Adams missed practice on Monday and will have to return soon — even on a limited basis — to have a shot at playing.

Sunday’s game against the Cowboys would be a tough one to miss. The Packers’ playoff odds shouldn’t take much of a hit from losing Adams for a few weeks, but this could be a turning point when it comes to playoff seeding. At 3-1, both teams are jockeying for playoff position, and home games at Lambeau Field in the cold of winter would be extremely valuable.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is reportedly unlikely to play on Monday against the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

How would the Packers replace Adams?

Before the injury, Adams racked up a career-high 180 yards on 10 reception, and the former second-rounder appears to be in the prime of his career at 26. The Packers have other talented options, they’re just not as proven.

Second-year receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is second on the team with 217 yards on just 16 receptions, and he's shown off his 4.37-second 40 speed on several big plays. Jimmy Graham and Geronimo Allison have been used more as red-zone threats, and an aging Rodgers still has the ability to turn marginal players into weapons.

The Packers could also turn to running back Aaron Jones more, since the Cowboys rank 20th in the league with 4.6 yards per carry allowed. He has struggled to just 3.3 yards per carry this season — including a poor 13-carry, 21-yard game last week — but averaged 5.5 yards per carry in each of his first two seasons.

