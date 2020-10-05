Davante Adams tweets he won't play Monday night: 'I guess I don't know my body as well as others'

Davante Adams said on Twitter he isn’t going to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. He wasn’t too happy about it either.

Adams tweeted on Monday morning that he wouldn’t be playing. It seems to be a cautious approach by the Green Bay Packers as they try to keep their star receiver healthy. Adams missed last week’s game as well with a hamstring injury.

Adams deleted the tweet, but his message got across.

Davante Adams frustrated to miss game

Adams tweeted about his status for the Falcons game on Monday morning. It wasn’t up long before it was deleted, but plenty of people saw it before it went down.

Adams’ frustration was obvious.

“I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others,” Adams said.

Davante Adams said he'll miss another game due to a hamstring injury.

Adams will miss second straight game

It’s not unusual for a player to be upset that he can’t play through an injury he feels is minor. It’s also not unusual for the team to be cautious with a star player early in the season.

There was a difference of opinion, and it will pass.

Assuming there’s no change of heart by the Packers before their inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff, Adams will be out again. So will fellow receiver Allen Lazard. The Falcons had questions about receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, but reports indicated both of those star receivers will play. That makes it a tougher road for the Packers to win on Monday night and improve to 4-0.

But the Packers want to make sure Adams is ready to go for the long haul, even if he thinks he’s healthy now.