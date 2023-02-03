Davante Adams' tweet about Aaron Rodgers stirs up speculation about the Packers quarterback teaming with him in Las Vegas

To our knowledge, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't own a home in Las Vegas. He has his Malibu beach home in the offseason and then his Green Bay residence that the world sees each week during his Tuesday appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show."

But could a Vegas residence be in his future both to live and to play?

Davante Adams, who just wrapped up his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders after starring for the Packers as wide receiver from 2014-21, certainly is up for it.

And he did a great job of getting the internet talking on Wednesday night during a Twitter Q&A with one answer.

"Which neighborhood is Aaron Rodgers moving to?" the Las Vegas Locally Twitter account asked Adams about Rodgers' residence.

Adams' one word answer was obviously done to get social media talking.

"Mine." Adams replied.

Twitter reacts to Davante Adams Twitter Q&A and Aaron Rodgers home, playing speculation

Of course, even if Rodgers would purchase a home in Vegas that might not mean anything for his NFL future. But Twitter had some fun with the possibility.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams showing up at the real estate agent’s office pic.twitter.com/0BKX3sKogU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 2, 2023

Does it ever work out when your next is your ex? 🥶🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/sKpWeDZWmm — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) February 2, 2023

It was rumored that Aaron Rodgers bought a home in Summerlin Las Vegas.



Davante Adams just said on Twitter Rodgers is moving to his neighborhood.



Adams lives in Summerlin 👀 https://t.co/zS4G701ijz — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) February 2, 2023

Vegas is where I thought Rodgers would end up. This should be fun https://t.co/BIR2II0P6h — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 2, 2023

If that wasn't enough, Adams posted a video to his Instagram account earlier in the day featuring a game when he was still playing for the Packers and he had one of his trademark back-shoulder catches from Rodgers.

Davante Adams just got the 2023 script! Aaron Rodgers to the #Raiders loading.. pic.twitter.com/vfKTX6Rvwh — code toke (@ToKeNasty) February 1, 2023

Derek Carr's departure from Raiders opens door for a new quarterback in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is in need of a quarterback after it parted ways with veteran Derek Carr, who played nine seasons with the Raiders. Carr was not with the team for the Raiders' final two games as the team moved on from their former second-round pick.

The Packers traded Adams last offseason after the six-time Pro Bowl receiver made it clear he wanted out of Green Bay and to play with Carr, his close friend and former college teammate at Fresno State.

The partnership between Carr and Adams didn't result in team success, though. Carr had one of his worst years statistically and the team struggled to a 6-11 season under new coach Josh McDaniels.

Davante Adams celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after scoring a touchdown in a game during the 2020 season. The two spent eight seasons together until the Packers traded Adams to Las Vegas last offseason.

Davante Adams had one of his best seasons of his career in 2022

The 30-year-old Adams, however, produced one of the better seasons of his career and earned his third consecutive first-team All-Pro selection.

He played in all 17 games, caught 100 catches for 1,516 yards (second highest in his career) at 15.2 yards per catch (a career high). He led the NFL with 14 touchdowns, the second most for a season in his career.

Rodgers, 39, is signed with the Packers, but he remains uncommitted about his football future, which has led to continued chatter about where he will play next season or if he will retire.

Someone also asked Adams what he misses most about Wisconsin.

Adams, who was one of the more popular players during his time in Green Bay, replied "the people." The weather? Not so much, Adams says. After all, he is a West Coast guy.

The people. Keep the weather. https://t.co/TeWvNYUryq — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) February 2, 2023

More:Aaron Rodgers gives a ringing endorsement for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to be head coach in the NFL

More:Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers embracing the 'villain' role as he talks MVPs, woke culture, COVID, the media and more

