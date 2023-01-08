Davante Adams' top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams from the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams from the 2022 NFL season.
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley discussed the new playoff scenarios involving the Bengals
The New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. Here are the five biggest storylines to follow for this contest.
NFL Network reports that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos 'appear to be on the same page' concerning Sean Payton trade compensation:
It looks like the Denver Broncos want Sean Payton to be their next head coach, but it's going to cost them
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.
This donation was in true "Gronk" fashion.
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Here's how the Chiefs joined the Patriots and the Colts in the NFL records books with their Week 18 blowout win over the Raiders.
The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.
On a night in which the Jaguars offense struggled, the defense got the key score.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
The NFL made postseason adjustments in the wake of a Week 17 game's cancellation, but the solution isn't perfect.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Victoria Lee, a highly touted ONE Championship prospect, died Dec. 26 at 18, her sister Angela revealed Saturday.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid discussed the origins of the 'Snow Globe' play from Week 18 vs. the #Raiders.
Why 5, 1.5 million and 6 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday’s 31-13 road win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.