Davante Adams thinks Geronimo Allison will be “dangerous” in Packers offense

After an offseason spent discussing the possible ways that the new offense in Green Bay could look, one of the things we’ll be looking forward to seeing come September is how the unit actually performs when they put head coach Matt LaFleur’s plays in motion.

Wide receivers will play a big role in any outcome and the makeup of that group has been another talking point over the course of the offseason. One of the things that we do know on that front is that the wideouts are not expected to be strictly outside or slot receivers over the course of a game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Davante Adams thinks that will suit his teammate Geronimo Allison well.

“He’s the guy who’s been working a lot in the slot, and he’s used to playing a little more outside, but this is making him a little more dynamic,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “I think Matt has really tested him or challenged him to widen it out so he can play multiple spots. . . . Him being able to move around right now and be healthy, be himself and just play, being able to have all those things, it’s going to be dangerous.”

Allison got off to a strong start last season, but a series of injuries caused him to miss 11 games before the year is out. If LaFleur feels the same way Adams does, he should get plenty of opportunities to make up for lost time.