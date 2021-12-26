Davante Adams takes over esteemed title of best player to play with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has long described Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson as the best football player he’s ever played with, but the torch is being passed to a wide receiver that keeps blazing his own path to Canton with every new week.

After Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers bestowed the esteemed title on Davante Adams, who caught two more touchdown passes and also set a new NFL record for most games (eight) with at least 10 catches, 100 yards and multiple touchdowns in a career.

“He’s the most dominant player I’ve played with,” Rodgers said.

Adams was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and he’s well on his way to earning the honor for the second straight season.

“He’s such a fantastic player,” Rodgers said. “I’ve played with some great ones over the years. Brett Favre, incredible player, all-time great. Charles Woodson, the same. The way he could dominate on the field from the defensive back position was incredible. Jordy Nelson, him and I always had such a great connection. But when you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mindblowing. I really feel like he’s the best player I’ve played with.”

Adams, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday, caught 10 passes for 114 yards and the two scores in the 24-22 win over the Browns. On Wednesday, he was named to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl.

Over 14 games this season, Adams has 106 catches, 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has three career seasons with at least 100 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 scores.

On Saturday, Adams caught two more scores, giving him 67 touchdown catches from Rodgers, the most between a quarterback and receiver combo in team history.

“He’s a special player,” Rodgers said. “Nobody I’ve played with has that ability to continue to reinvent himself even inside a game and set routes up the way he does. He’s a fantastic player. He gives you so many plays during the game.”

On his first touchdown catch, Rodgers said Adams ran a freelance route from the slot against single coverage. But the play worked because the All-Pro receiver did exactly what Rodgers was expecting without a signal or acknowledgment pre-snap between the two players, providing another telepathic moment between one of the smartest and most talented receiver-quarterback combos in the game’s history.

“He’s such a dynamic player and he can also beat you with his mind,” Rodgers said. “I’m just, again, really thankful to play with him for so many years.”

