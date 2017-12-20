Davante Adams still in concussion protocol, angry he can’t practice

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis definitely won’t play this week because of the hit he laid on Packers receiver Davante Adams on Sunday, and Adams probably won’t play either.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said today that Adams remains in the league’s concussion protocol and isn’t practicing today. Although the Packers haven’t ruled him out, it seems very unlikely Adams would be cleared to play in time for the Packers’ game against the Vikings on Saturday.

Adams was injured when he took an illegal blindside block from Davis, whom the NFL suspended as a result of the hit. McCarthy made clear that Adams is none too pleased with the predicament Davis put him in.

“He’s pissed off, he’s irritated, he’s angry,” McCarthy said of Adams. “He wants to be out there. He’s our best perimeter player. He was knocked out of the game at a critical time in the game and now he can’t play. It’s only natural. He’s irritated that he’s in this spot.”

Adams has 74 catches this season, just one away from the career high he set last year. He seemed certain to have the best statistical year of his career this year, but now it’s looking like there’s a chance that his season ended with Davis’s hit.