Davante Adams’ social media posts hint at Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams appears to be growing concerned about the very real possibility that he has caught his last pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Adams obliquely addressed the situation surrounding Rodgers on social media today, making clear that he is well aware of the reports that Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green Bay.

“Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it!” Adams wrote on Twitter.

On Instagram, Adams posted a picture of a goat standing on a cliff. As if to say Rodgers is the GOAT — Greatest Of All Time — and that his career in Green Bay is teetering on the edge.

While Packers CEO Mark Murphy, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur are adamant that they will not trade Rodgers and expect him to play for them in 2021, Adams is surely not the only teammate who’s worried that they’ll no longer be playing with the MVP quarterback in 2021.

Davante Adams’ social media posts hint at Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

