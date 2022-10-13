Davante Adams shove, Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule, Ron Rivera criticizes Carson Wentz & the rise of Bailey Zappe?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Two Monday Night Football games. Two very different instances of a player shoving a non-player to the ground, resulting in legal action. That was the scene for the second week in a row, this time coming out of Kansas City where Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground following the team's 29-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein kick off this mid-week podcast reacting to the grey area of this case, Adams' remorse, the role of on-field media personnel & what punishments, if any, may fall to the Raiders receiver.

They also discuss the Carolina Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule, how Matthew Stafford almost became a Panther in the spring of 2021 and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera criticizing QB Carson Wentz.

Jori does a deep dive on New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe's circuitous road to an NFL starting job, how the fourth round passer has an opportunity to steal Mac Jones' job in the short-term and why Bill Belichick of all people seems to be encouraging it!

Charles & Jori close out the show taking an extended look at Sunday night's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys & Philadelphia Eagles.

Shoutout to Jori's book: The Upstander: How Surviving the Holocaust Sparked Max Glauben's Mission to Dismantle Hate

3:00 Fallout from Davante Adams' shove of an on-field photographer

15:20 Why the NFL likely won't legislate away the current rash of roughing the passer penalties

28:15 Matt Rhule fired by Carolina Panthers, David Tepper's ownership & what if Matthew Stafford were a Panther?

45:40 Ron Rivera openly criticizes Carson Wentz

50:45 The rise of Bailey Zappe in New England & Bill Belichick's support

61:05 Previewing Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles



