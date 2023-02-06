Davante Adams shares his best 'recruiting pitch' to QB Aaron Rodgers
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shares his best "recruiting pitch" to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Since Aaron Rodgers didn’t make it back to the Super Bowl (or the tournament that culminates in a potential Super Bowl berth), he’s got some free time this week. Over the weekend, he was hitting small spheres. On Monday, he’ll be talking about much larger ones. He’s the guest speaker at an astrological event. A [more]
The NFC won the first installment of the Pro Bowl Games, giving NFC coach Eli Manning bragging rights over AFC coach Peyton Manning. “It’s official, you can’t doubt it, I am the greatest coach of the Mannings. I am so much better at coaching than Peyton. The NFC won, the guys bought in, they played [more]
NASCAR makes its triumphant return to North Wilkesboro and hits the Chicago streets as part of the 2023 schedule.
RFK Racing will be absent from the Clash at the Coliseum feature for the second straight year as Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher failed to make the lineup.
The former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator replaces Kellen Moore as the Dallas OC.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs coaching staff reportedly have made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
Super Bowl prediction and game preview, odds, and TV for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
"There's no way it couldn't have been racially motivated," Johnny Bright said before his death of the incident that ended his Heisman Trophy dream.
The Nets agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, but here are the reported offers from and counters to the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Here is a look at three realistic options Kellen Moore could bring from Dallas to Los Angeles.
In his latest mock draft, @TheRealForno has a few surprises intertwined, including an interesting trade up
The Cardinals are moving closer to naming a new head coach. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has narrowed the field to three finalists. Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the remaining candidates for Arizona. The team informed [more]
"He was just leaving everybody in the dust." How Eagles knew early on that Jalen Hurts would be a great QB.
Sitting on his couch, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he expects the Chiefs' passing game to expose the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
How did Nick Sirianni, an unknown coach, win over the Eagles' locker room so fast? The players told us. By Reuben Frank
Will reportedly new Alabama football offensive coordinator bring joyless murder with him from Notre Dame for Tide coach Nick Saban?
There were major men's college basketball games across the country this weekend. A look at the winners and losers from all the action.
Devin Bush was a waste of multiple draft picks.