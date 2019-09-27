Davante Adams says he has turf toe injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams career-best receiving night against the Philadelphia Eagles ended in a great deal of pain.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Adams said he has a turf toe injury sustained in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles.

Adams was holding his right shoe in his hand while speaking with reporters after the game. He said the injury was so painful “I don’t even want to try” to put the shoe on.

Adams suffered the injury making a 13-yard catch with 10:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. After being tackled by Andrew Sendejo, Adams immediately reached for his right foot. He then left the field and entered the medical tent for further evaluation.

Adams caught 10 passes for 180 yards against the Eagles on Thursday night. His previous career-high had been 166 yards against the Seattle Seahawks last November.