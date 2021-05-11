Davante Adams says that Aaron Rodgers' exit would make him reconsider his future with Packers

Davante Adams has already hinted at his support for his quarterback in the rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, he made it clear. The Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl receiver said that if Rodgers leaves, he'd reconsider his future with the franchise with his contract set to expire after the 2021 season. Adams made the revelation during an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

"Potentially, potentially," Adams said when asked if Rodgers' exit would impact his future in Green Bay. "That's my guy, that's the only guy that I've had. ...

"We built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, 'cause he was already in that spot. But we established a lot together, so it would change a lot, man."

So does that mean if Rodgers is gone, Adams is too?

"Doesn't mean potentially I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here," Adams continued.

While that's far from a firm declaration of his future plans, it's a clear statement on where Adams' loyalty lies between the franchise that writes his checks and the quarterback who throws him touchdowns.

He's on team Rodgers, a stance Adams alluded to with a tweet last week in the aftermath of Rodgers' reported desire leave Green Bay:

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

Rodgers liked that tweet, an act that remains the closest thing to a public statement from Green Bay's quarterback on the report of his desire to play elsewhere. There's good reason for both players to be in each others' corner.

When healthy, Rodgers and Adams make up one of football's most productive pass-catch tandems. In seven NFL seasons of catching passes primarily from Rodgers, Adams has made the Pro Bowl four times and been named All-Pro once.

As Rodgers earned MVP honors last season, Adams tallied 115 catches for 1,374 yards and a league-best 18 touchdown catches in 14 games. His 98.1 yards receiving per game also led the NFL. Adams is due for a big payday, and Rodgers is a prime reason why. Beyond any personal connection he has with his quarterback, catching passes from Rodgers is good for Adams' bank account.

Which brings us to his new contract. Every statement from either side of a negotiation needs to be taken with a grain of salt. If Rodgers does leave Green Bay via retirement or trade, what could convince Adams to stay? A multi-year extension as one of football's highest-paid players would certainly go a long way as he does his "extra thinking."

But in the meantime, supporting Rodgers is a no-brainer for Adams.

