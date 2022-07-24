Davante Adams says statement about going from ‘Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer’ was misinterpreted

Davante Adams admitted today that he left out a key word in a statement recently and that statement then went on to take on a life of its own. The statement was something to the effect of leaving one Hall of Fame quarterback to another Hall of Fame quarterback.

The interpretation of that, naturally, was that Adams was calling both Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr Hall of Fame quarterbacks. The former being a no-brainer first ballot Hall of Famer, making that part of the statement incontrovertible. It’s the latter that raised some eyebrows.

Adams was given the chance to clarify his statement Sunday, and so he did.

“What I meant to say was even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it’s an adjustment,” said Adams. “*Even if it is* Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, there’s going to be an adjustment. I wasn’t saying Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek.

He later added “Any time you change quarterbacks is what I was getting at.”

That sounds a lot more rational.

Just so there wasn’t additional misunderstanding (or hurt feelings), Adams went on to make it clear that he was not retracting his statement to the extent that he’s saying Derek Carr is capable of being a Hall of Fame caliber quarterback.

“What I’m not going to do is say that Derek is not going to be a Hall of Famer,” Adams added.

“I do think Derek’s career is Hall of Fame worthy, and why not? People can say that about this guy or that guy. What I would say, does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won the Super Bowl? Not yet. That’s obviously what we’re chasing.”

Certainly, at the age of 31, with the combined numbers Carr has put up in his career, should he now be able to lead the Raiders to postseason success, he could ultimately be in that conversation. But for now, it was right for Adams to pump the breaks on that kind of talk.