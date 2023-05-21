Davante Adams says Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley is a top 5 WR in NFL

It’s been nearly two years since Calvin Ridley caught a pass in the NFL, but six-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams thinks Ridley is going to remind everyone how good he really is in 2023.

In a conversation with former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Adams said that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ recently acquired receiver is top five at the position.

Adams listed himself as the best receiver in the league followed by Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Ridley.

“I want people to have access to the tape — like how we can watch the tape after the game — so you can really find out who your favorite players are,” Adams said. “If you could really see Calvin Ridley go to work the way that I see him, the way that I watch his tape, the way that a lot of the guys that I know who know the position well that watch the tape … he’s going to back this year and I think he’s going to have a really, really good year.

“At receiver, as you know, we don’t control everything. We control our tape. Watch the boy’s tape. He’s out there doing stuff to people consistently with the routes, he don’t give nobody a break.”

Adams, 30, spoke about how he puts an emphasis on never taking a play off or allowing an opposing defensive back to have a break. He sees that same quality in the way Ridley plays the position.

The Jaguars acquired Ridley in a midseason trade in 2022 while he was serving a suspension. The former Atlanta Falcons receiver was reinstated in March and is set to make his debut with Jacksonville this fall.

In 49 games over four seasons in Atlanta, Ridley had 248 receptions, 3,342 yards, and 28 touchdowns.

