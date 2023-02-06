Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers coming to Raiders would be ‘dream scenario’

After last season Davante Adams asked to be traded from the Packers. Some people took that to mean he wanted to play with his old friend Derek Carr and get away from Aaron Rodgers. The former may have factored into his decision-making — though not the primary reason — but the latter was not the case at all.

Turns out Adams mainly wanted to play for his childhood team. And if he could have that AND play with Aaron Rodgers again? Now THAT would be living the dream.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Uh, yes. I would love that,” said Adams after the Pro Bowl Sunday.

“I would love to have that. Obviously that would be a dream scenario, one that I’m very familiar with.”

Davante Adams & Josh Jacobs touch the Rodgers to Vegas chatter "I'm First Team All-Troll so don't take none of that too serious but I would love to have that" – Adams "If he was to come over here I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things" – Jacobs#Raiders pic.twitter.com/xKWmQuHEaF — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) February 6, 2023

Adams went on to tell everyone not to take his twitter comments and the like seriously, calling himself “First Team All-Troll” and adding that it’s all “wishful thinking” and “not a tell of anything.”

Adams made five straight Pro Bowls and two straight All Pros while averaging over 1300 yards and nearly 12 TDs per season in Green Bay. He extended his Pro Bowl and All Pro streaks this past season in Las Vegas while posting 1516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, without Adams, Rodgers had the worst full season of his career. So, you could see why the feeling of a reunion might be mutual.

It could take some serious assets — likely in the form of draft picks — for the Raiders to lure Rodgers away from the Packers. Not to mention the $50 million contract the Raiders would take on. But the 39-year-old is just a year removed from an MVP season, so obviously he would be an instant upgrade at the position.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire