Davante Adams rips Taylor Rapp for unnecessary hit

Raiders receiver Davante Adams took a shot to the side of his helmet from Bills safety Taylor Rapp during Sunday's game. The three-time All-Pro was evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game.

Adams returned fire Wednesday.

"Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously," Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. "But certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control. They fly around. They don't really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

"That's the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess."

Adams was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Rapp, a second-round pick of the Rams, should expect a fine letter from the league this week for the unnecessary roughness penalty.