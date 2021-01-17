Davante Adams reveals what he told Jalen Ramsey before the game

Before the Rams and Packers even kicked off at Lambeau Field on Saturday afternoon, Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams exchanged words along Los Angeles’ sideline. It wasn’t clear what sparked the conversation, but Adams had to be separated and escorted back to his side of the field by an official.

Ramsey never shies away from trash talk and is often the one chirping at the opponent, so it’s not exactly surprising that he and Adams had a pre-game chat. And after the Packers’ win, Adams revealed what he told Ramsey.

He meant no disrespect, but he invited Ramsey to shadow him the whole game, saying he’s not like the other receivers Ramsey has covered.

“It wasn’t in a disrespectful way. Like I said, I respect him as a player. I just said, ‘Look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered. So I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere and let’s give the people what they came here for.’”

As a competitor, Ramsey would’ve welcomed that opportunity. But with the way the Rams game planned, he didn’t follow Adams everywhere he went. Sure, they matched up a bunch, but it’s not as if it was every play.

Adams finished the game with nine catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, most of which came when Ramsey was not in coverage.