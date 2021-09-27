Davante Adams returns after vicious hit to help lead Packers to game-winner

All-Pro receiver Davante Adams responded to a vicious hit with two important catches on the game-winning drive for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Adams briefly left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a shoulder to the chest and a helmet to the head on a brutal hit from 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. He said he was having difficulty breathing after the hit but doctors on the sideline quickly realized he wasn’t dealing with a head injury.

Adams returned to the game, and he helped the Packers escape San Francisco with a huge win by catching passes of 25 yards and 17 yards on the final drive. The 42 yards set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

How did Adams return so fast after the hit?

“Because I’m different,” Adams said.

The hit wasn’t penalized despite the helmet-to-helmet contact. The official was out of position and likely didn’t see the finish of Ward’s hit while trailing the play.

While some questioned how Adams returned to the game so fast, especially after he remained on the field for several minutes following the hit, he said there was no head injury and the major concern was his breathing issues after the hit to the chest.

Adams, who also said he has no worries about playing next week, finished the 30-28 win with 12 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

The finish was nothing short of incredible on the toughness scale. Even after taking the big hit, Adams caught a pair of passes in the middle of the field on the final drive.

“What a competitor, man,” LaFleur said. “He is the ultimate competitor. I think he is the best receiver in the National Football League.”

