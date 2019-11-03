Davante Adams returns to Packers lineup, is active vs. Chargers

The Green Bay Packers are one of the NFL’s best teams, and they’re getting one of their best players back in the lineup.

Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams, who has missed four straight games with turf toe, is active for the Packers’ road game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. That’s a huge boost to a Packers offense that had played quite well without him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adams injured his toe all the way back on Oct. 26. He did it near the end of a 180-yard game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Adams emerged as one of the NFL’s best receivers — and a first-round fantasy football pick this year — with 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He was not just Aaron Rodgers’ clear No. 1 target, but one of the best receivers Rodgers has played with in his career.

As Adams watched from the sideline the Packers receivers didn’t really play great, but Rodgers got on a hot streak anyway.

Rodgers has 734 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions in Green Bay’s last two games. But he has mostly spread the ball around without a true No. 1 receiver to throw to. Last week against Kansas City, running back Aaron Jones was Rodgers’ best target in the passing game. The Packers have won every game since Adams’ injury and are 7-1 on the season heading into a game against the Chargers.

Story continues

The Packers have done well without Adams, but they clearly have a higher upside with one of the NFL’s best receivers in the lineup.

Davante Adams suffered a toe injury on Sept. 26. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab