Davante Adams returns to practice for Packers

Four weeks and six days after injuring a toe against the Eagles on a Thursday night in late September, Packers receiver Davante Adams has returned to practice.

Adams participated in practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. He had not practiced since suffering turf toe late in a Week Four loss to Philadelphia.

The Packers have gone 4-0 without him, with quarterback (and MVP candidate) Aaron Rodgers relying on other pass-catchers in Adams’ absence. His return would undoubtedly boost the offense.

A whopping 22 Packers appeared on Wednesay’s injury report, but none of the injured players missed practice entirely. Rodgers was once again limited with a knee injury. Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle), and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) were among the players limited in practice.

The Packers visit the Chargers on Sunday, in what inevitably will be Lambeau Field West.

