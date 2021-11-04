Davante Adams returns, Packers hopeful he’ll play vs. Chiefs

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams finally returned to the team on Thursday, and coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful his All-Pro pass-catcher will be able to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams has been away from the team while on the COVID-19 reserve list since last Monday. His return to the field could come on Sunday in Kansas City.

“We’re hopeful,” LaFleur said when asked if Adams would play against the Chiefs. “There’s a protocol he has to work through, provided he’s able to do that, he’ll play.”

Adams missed the Packers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday while on the reserve list. It has been 10 days since he first entered the COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers also returned defensive coordinator Joe Barry to the building.

“They are fired up to be back. It’s a huge benefit to this team,” LaFleur said of returning Adams and Barry.

Adams’ return this week would provide a big boost for quarterback Jordan Love, who is starting against the Chiefs in place of Aaron Rodgers. The two may lack chemistry on the field, but nothing could be more helpful to a young, inexperienced quarterback than a receiver who can consistently get open and create big-play opportunities.

Through the first seven games of 2021, Adams caught 52 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns. Even though he missed a game, Adams still ranks third in the NFL in catches and fourth in receiving yards.

Expect the team to announce Adams’ activation from the COVID-19 reserve list to the 53-man roster later Thursday.

