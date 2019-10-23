Davante Adams remains out of practice; Aaron Rodgers limited

Packers receiver Davante Adams warmed up with teammates for the first time since injuring his toe in Week Four against the Eagles. Adams, though, remained a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Instead, he returned inside with athletic trainer Bryan Engel when his teammates began going through individual drills.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Adams’ status for this week could go right up to game time.

“I want him to come back when he feels healthy,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, via video from Keith Jenkins of the Associated Press. “He’s going to push himself, and he has an extremely high pain tolerance, so I wouldn’t ever rule him out because if you start doing that you might piss him off even more to get out there. Maybe you should start ruling him out a little bit before he rules himself out. Excited to get him back, but I want him to be healthy first and foremost. That’s a tough injury to deal with, and you’ve seen other top receivers who’ve had similar injuries and have been inactive most of the season. I’d love for him to get as healthy as possible before he comes back.”

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (rest), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), Rodgers (knee) and cornerback Tramon Williams (knee) were limited.