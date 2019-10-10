Davante Adams remains out of practice

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams missed last Sunday’s game with a turf toe injury and he’s not ready to get back on the field yet.

The Packers began on-field preparation for their Monday night game with the Lions on Thursday, but Adams was not among the players taking part in the session.

There was word after Adams was hurt in the Week Four loss to the Eagles that the injury was not believed to be serious. Missing two games might not qualify as a departure from that label, but it certainly isn’t ideal for the Packers offense.

That unit got better news regarding running back Jamaal Williams. Williams was concussed in the same game that Adams hurt his toe and missed Week Five, but he was back on the practice field Thursday.