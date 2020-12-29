Davante Adams in reach of Packers’ triple crown of receiving records

Despite missing 2.5 games, Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams will still enter Week 17 with a chance to set new single-season team records in the triple crown of receiving statistics.

Through 13 games, Adams has 109 catches, 1,328 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Packers play the Chicago Bears in the season finale on Sunday. Adams needs four catches, 192 receiving yards, and two touchdowns to set new franchise records in all three categories.

Davante Adams Team record Catches 109 112 (Sterling Sharpe, 1993) Receiving yards 1,328 1,519 (Jordy Nelson, 2014) Receiving touchdowns 17 18 (Sterling Sharpe, 1994)

Adams is averaging 8.4 catches per game in 2020, which will soon become a new team record, beating the 7.4 he averaged in 2018. He is averaging 102.2 receiving yards per game, which ranks third in team history, but Adams does have a game with 196 receiving yards already this season (at Houston). And he has five games with two or more touchdowns.

The fact that Adams even has a chance at resetting the triple crown of receiving records after missing a half against the Detroit Lions and full games against the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons makes the accomplishment all the more impressive.

“The numbers that he’s put up is ridiculous. You start talking about the history of a franchise. This isn’t just any franchise. This is the Green Bay Packers. We’ve been around since 1919,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

Adams became just the third player in NFL history to catch at least 100 passes and produce at least 1,300 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in a single season, joining Cris Carter and Randy Moss.

“It starts to get up in that upper echelon of seasons where the greatness that you’re rubbing shoulders with is all-time, guys who are wearing gold jackets,” Rodgers said.

No player in NFL history has ever caught at least 113 passes for at least 1,520 yards and at least 19 touchdowns in a single season.

In the first meeting against the Bears, Adams caught six passes for 61 yards and one touchdown. He has three career 100-yard games against the Bears, and one game with two touchdown catches.

