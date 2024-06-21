Davante Adams on Raiders' potential: You stop talking about potential when you're 10

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams does not want to hear that his team has potential.

Adams has been in Las Vegas for two seasons and has two losing records to show for it, and he's done thinking about how good the Raiders can be and is focused on actually getting some results.

"I mean, you stop talking about potential when you’re like 10 years old," Adams said, via ESPN. "So, at the end of the day, it don't really matter how good we can be. I definitely wouldn't want to put any expectations on anybody, but it's no secret we've got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention offense."

Adams said the Raiders have a good wide receiver group.

"The more we get around each other, the more comfortable we are," Adams said. "We have a pretty cohesive unit right now, and it makes coming out here a lot more fun, makes it easier. And we spend a lot of time together outside of the facility, too, which is what really makes this thing fully special when you have that type of bond and that type of connection with one another. So it's just going to continue to grow."