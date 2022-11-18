The Broncos will be without one of their top receivers for Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders.

Las Vegas may be missing one of its top pass-catchers, too.

Davante Adams is questionable for Sunday’s game with an abdominal injury. Adams was limited in all three days of the practice week.

He has 57 receptions for 748 yards with eight touchdowns this season. Last week, he had nine receptions for 126 yards with a TD in the loss to the Colts.

The Raiders also may get linebacker Denzel Perryman back, as he’s questionable. Perryman (hips/ribs) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but a full participant on Friday.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) is questionable after he was limited all week, as is linebacker Like Masterson (ribs).

Davante Adams questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk