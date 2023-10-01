Davante Adams questionable to return with shoulder injury

The Raiders may have to play the rest of Sunday's game without their best receiver.

Davante Adams is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Adams was driven hard into the ground on an incomplete pass midway with 10:36 left in the second quarter. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell's pass was behind Adams, so the receiver couldn't pull it in despite getting his hands on it. Adams stayed on the ground and was taken to the locker room for further examination, walking under his own power.

Shortly after the Raiders announced Adams' status as questionable.

The Chargers also have an injury concern with a skill player, as tight end Donald Parham is questionable to return with a wrist injury.

Los Angeles leads Las Vegas 17-7 with 7:20 left in the second quarter.