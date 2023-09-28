Davante Adams: QB uncertainty this week is “a little weird,” but team can adjust

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol and didn't practice Wednesday as the team gets ready to play the Chargers in Week 4.

That could put either veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell in line to start in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Receiver Davante Adams told reporters on Wednesday that going from one QB to the next on the same team isn’t too much of a shift, though he admitted it is "a little weird" to not know who will be calling the signals to start the practice week.

"I mean, we've been all working together for so long now, so it's really not as big of a thing as what it might seem on the outside as far as the adjustment and getting used to going with somebody new,” Adams said in his press conference. “But even within training camp, Jimmy would take a couple of reps and then Hoyer would come in and throw. I caught balls from Aidan in training camp as well.

“So, it's definitely less than what I've caught from 10 [Garoppolo], but we're making it up right now.”

Adams said Hoyer’s experience “shows in good ways” on the field.

“He has a lot of a lot of obviously maturity and experience and a lot of different little tidbits he can kind of give the younger guys or even Jimmy,” Adams said. “He's been doing it for a long time as well, but just having been in this system and all those different things like that, it kind of gives them a little bit of a coach's perspective a little bit mixed with player's which can be beneficial for whoever is in there.”

It would be a mild surprise if O’Connell started over Hoyer, despite the rookie’s success in the preseason. But Adams noted nothing would be too new with O’Connell in the game.

“I think he's opened up a lot of eyes since he's been here coming from Purdue and not being a super highly touted quarterback as far as to my knowledge,” Adams said. “I don't really pay too much attention to college, but I think he's surprised a lot of people for what he's done and he's shown a lot of poise and some promise for sure. But he's got to just keep doing what he's doing and he'll be well on his way whenever his time comes.”

Through the first three games, Adams has 25 catches for 322 yards with three touchdowns. No matter who’s behind center on Sunday, he figures to be a major part of Las Vegas’ game plan.