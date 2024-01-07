Davante Adams puts Raiders up 17-7 at half

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stumped for interim head coach Antonio Pierce this week and he's doing his best to get Pierce one more win to help his bid for the full-time job.

Adams pulled in a three-yard pass from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell for a touchdown with seven seconds left in the first half of their home game against the Broncos. The score put the Raiders up 17-7 at halftime.

Adams has four catches for 39 yards and O'Connell is 14-of-22 for 151 yards. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ran five yards for the other Raiders touchdown of the first half.

The Raiders have also gotten 74 yards on 11 carries from Zamir White, so Adams isn't the only one who is fighting for Pierce to wrap up the season as a winner.