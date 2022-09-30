Davante Adams presents a ‘great challenge’ for Broncos this week

Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL — depending on who you ask, perhaps the best receiver in the league.

Before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, Adams spent three years under Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021.

Hackett formed a great relationship with Adams during that time and he witnessed firsthand how productive the receiver can be.

Now on opposite sidelines, Hackett and Adams will face off in Week 4 when the Raiders host the Broncos on Sunday.

“You just have to try to slow him down,” Hackett said Wednesday when asked about his former receiver. “He’s a guy who I’ve been with for the past three years. He’s an amazing human being and somebody that’s very dear to my heart. But at the same time, we have to stop him. I know that he’s a dynamic receiver with how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate and all over the place. He is very smart football player.

“We’re going to have to do our best to contain him as much as we can. Defense has done a fine job up to this point in the past three games. It’s going to be a great, great challenge for all. It’s not just going to be one guy. It’s going to take the whole team to know where he is and how to stop him.”

Through three games this season, Adams has totaled 17 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll face Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain on Sunday, and that will be one of the best matchups to watch in the NFL this weekend.

