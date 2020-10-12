Davante Adams practiced on Monday

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable to play in Week Four against the Falcons, but wound up not playing in the Green Bay victory.

Adams didn’t sound thrilled about that decision as he was able to practice in a limited fashion in the days leading up to the game, but the Packers opted to give him their bye week to continue healing ahead of their Week Six game against the Buccaneers.

It looks like all’s going according to plan on that front. The Packers returned from their bye with a practice on Monday and Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Adams took part in the session.

Demovsky reports that linebacker Rashan Gary, tight end Marcedes Lewis, and defensive back Chandon Sullivan also took part in the practice. Gary and Lewis did not play in Week Four while Sullivan was hurt in the win over Atlanta.

