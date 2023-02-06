Davante Adams: Playing with Aaron Rodgers again would be “a dream scenario”

With Tom Brady‘s retirement, there’s a chance that the Raiders could shift their focus to potentially trading for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Receiver Davante Adams is familiar with the process of getting traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas after it happened for him last year. Adams said on Sunday that he’d like to be reunited with Rodgers in 2023 and wants to express that to the Raiders’ brass.

“A million percent,” Adams said after the Pro Bowl games, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “A hundred percent, that’s exactly what I’m trying to portray.”

Adams spent his first eight seasons catching passes from Rodgers to become one of the league’s best receivers. In 2021, he caught a career-high 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 TDs.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?” Adams said. “Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Adams declined to say whether or not he’d spoken with Rodgers about potentially reuniting in Las Vegas. But he does plan on talking to Raiders G.M. Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels about his desire to have Rodgers as his QB again.

“There’s a lot of conversations to be had, still, in the near future,” Adams said. “We’ll see what happens, but that’s obviously something I’d go in and talk about.”

The Raiders are expected to move on from longtime quarterback — and Adams’ former college teammate — Derek Carr either by agreeing to a trade or cutting him before Carr’s $40.4 million in guaranteed money kicks in on Feb. 15.

