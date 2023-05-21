Davante Adams places former Texas A&M star Mike Evans in his top five list of NFL receivers

A former Texas A&M football star is drawing high praise from one of the NFL’s best at the wide receiver position.

While appearing on the, I AM ATHLETE podcast, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke at length on a handful of topics, including the science behind his route running, being named All-Pro without Aaron Rodgers, and, naturally, who he considers the top five wide receivers in the NFL.

You already know where this conversation is steering toward. How can anyone, including one of the top-tier wideouts in the league in Adams, not include former Texas A&M star, and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver, Mike Evans on that Mount Rushmore?

Although Adams was instructed to list his top five receivers, he ultimately recorded seven, with Evans clocking in as his “5A.”

Evans is preceded by Adams himself, Minnesota Vikings‘ Justin Jefferson, Miami Dolphins‘ Tyreek Hill, Buffalo Bills‘ Stefon Diggs, and Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Calvin Ridley. Behind Evans is Dallas Cowboys‘ CeeDee Lamb.

After a star-studded collegiate career, the Buccaneers drafted Evans seventh overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Evans has been named a four-time Pro Bowler in his nine seasons with Tampa Bay while amassing 10,425 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.

He’s logged 1,000+ receiving yards in every season since entering the league and notably won a Super Bowl ring in 2020 alongside future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady.

In two seasons with the Maroon and White, Evans logged 2,499 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as he formed one of college football’s most elite duos alongside quarterback Johnny Manziel. Evans was named a Consensus All-American in 2013 while leading the SEC in receiving touchdowns (13).

Amid his current success in the NFL, Evans has never been shy about being grateful for achievements at College Station while consistently praising the values instilled in him during his collegiate career.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire