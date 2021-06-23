Davante Adams, Packers at ‘beginning stage’ of contract discussions

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers are just starting discussions about a new contract.

Adams, who is entering the final year of his deal in 2021, told Paulina Dedja of Fox News that he’s had preliminary talks with the Packers. He also reiterated that the team’s situation with Aaron Rodgers will play a factor in the process.

“That’ll play into it, but there’s been talks, just really just talks, but we haven’t really done anything or talked about anything that’s worth mentioning,” Adams said. “It’s kind of just been the beginning stage of talking, and we’ll figure out what happens. Hopefully, something gets figured out, but I’m just there to play ball either way. That stuff will take care of itself eventually.”

Adams already confirmed he’ll report to training camp at the end of July regardless of whether or not he has a new deal. There would be an elevated risk of serious injury jeopardizing his future earning potential, especially coming off such a terrific season, but teams must fine players for missing any days of camp, and Adams isn’t interested in missing out on money now.

Getting a new deal done with Adams could help the Packers lower his cap hit in 2021, but the team is already in a tight cap position in 2022, and the Rodgers situation – no one is sure if he’ll report to training camp, including Adams – might put any major business on hold for the time being.

An elite receiver who has been to four straight Pro Bowls, Adams will likely want to become one of the highest-paid skill position players in the NFL. Spotrac estimates Adams could be worth almost $25 million per year on a new deal.

Adams, 28, was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 after catching 115 passes and scoring 18 touchdowns in just 14 games last season. He is entering the final year of the four-year, $58 million deal he signed with the Packers at the end of the 2017 season.

The Packers don’t report back to Green Bay for training camp until July 27, giving the two sides over a month to continue any discussions about a new deal. It’s possible a new deal won’t get done until weeks or months into the regular season. The Packers didn’t complete a new contract for All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari until the middle of November last year.

