Davante Adams offers support to Lakers’ Danny Green amid death threats

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers know what happens when fans — fanatics — cross the line.

And because the great wideout has been on the side of derision when everything doesn’t go right, he tweeted his support of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Danny Green before Game 6 of The NBA Finals Sunday.

Hope Danny Green has the game of his life tonight. I been there & received similar hate so I dont laugh when people doing bad 🙅🏾‍♂️ — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2020





The backstory — and it is sad and twisted how some folks are — is Green received death threats after missing a shot at the end of Game 5, which would have won the game and the NBA title for the Lakers.

“I had to ask, ‘Are you getting death threats?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you are too,’ and I was like, I don’t know, because I don’t really pay attention or care,” Green said of his fiancee, Blair Bashen, a former Purdue volleyball player. “Nor am I upset, shaken or worried about it. I’m just not one of those types of people. I probably should be a little more paranoid or safe about things.”

Kudos to Adams for supporting a fellow athlete. Green missed a shot. There is another game. Another chance to win the championship. That’s all it was: a missed shot.

Some people need to get a grip and remember: They are still called games.