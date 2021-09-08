Davante Adams: “No chance” a contract extension gets done before season opener

Packers receiver Davante Adams has made it clear that he’d like to be the league’s highest-paid receiver.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has expressed a willingness to get that done, though he noted that there are different ways of defining highest-paid. Gutekunst also has said there’s nothing to prevent contract extension talks from continuing through the season.

But when Adams was asked during his Wednesday press conference about potentially getting a deal done before the first game of the season, the receiver couldn’t have been more clear.

“No,” Adams said. “No chance, no.”

Back in late July, Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers both posted a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on Instagram — an allusion to The Last Dance documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. With Rodgers’ future a “beautiful mystery” beyond the 2021 season and Adams entering the final year of his contract, there are some parallels in the two situations.

Adams called the Packers as hungry as any team he’s been around, while saying he and Rodgers have an “identical mindset” entering the year.

“[K]ind of how I look at it and how we started to look at is as a team, is like, it really is the last dance for having this type of group here,” Adams said. “We don’t know what the next year is going to hold — leaving myself and Aaron and stuff out of it. There’s still a lot of big parts to this team, other than us here.

“So the way we look at it is, this is the team we have right now so we have to go out there and take care of it. There’s really no excuse, because we’ve got a lot of the same guys from last year and we just added on, I feel like got better than we were the past couple years. So there’s no excuse but to take care of business now.”

That business appears to be solely between the white lines. At this point, it’s clear that the Packers and Adams have to cover significant ground before he agrees to sign a long-term deal with the franchise.

Davante Adams: “No chance” a contract extension gets done before season opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk