Davante Adams names Patriots legend as the ‘greatest’ WR of all time

There’s no doubt in Davante Adams’ mind who the greatest receiver of all time is on his list.

When appearing on “The Rush Podcast,” the Las Vegas Raiders’ six-time Pro Bowl wideout named New England Patriots legend Randy Moss as the best receiver in history.

Most would still make the Jerry Rice argument, which is a fair opinion to have considering the records and multiple championships. But on strictly pure ability and overall talent, there has never been a more dominant player than Moss in the history of the game.

He finished his NFL career with 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns.

“And the top-four receivers, we got Randy is the greatest. You got Jerry Rice. You can’t say anything about those,” said Adams.

Davante Adams on his mount rushmore of NFL WRs all time 👀🐐 FULL BEST OF MOUNT RUSHMORE ⬇️https://t.co/monpgFaKnf pic.twitter.com/Pf9DnqI2Ug — The Rush Podcast (@TheRushWithMaxx) June 19, 2024

Moss recently made a guest appearance at the Patriots Hall of Fame induction of his former teammate, Tom Brady. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was met with a reaction from Patriots fans so incredible it brought him to tears.

He was obviously great long before he ever played a down with Brady and the Patriots, but no one will ever forget how dominant he was in that 2007 season.

It was a weekly highlight reel of Moss blowing past defenses and Brady heaving up deep balls for touchdowns. They completed the perfect regular season with a 16-0 record and just fell short of winning the Super Bowl.

In the same year, Brady broke the NFL record (at the time) for touchdown passes in a season, and Moss broke the record for touchdown receptions (23). It was a seemingly impossible feat that will never be seen again.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire