Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams missed his second straight practice on Thursday.

Adams has been out both days this week with an illness. A return to practice Friday would be a good sign for his availability against the Saints, although the Raiders would likely give him all the time they can to feel better under any circumstances before ruling him out.

Three other players missed Wednesday’s practice because they’re under the weather. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan returned for limited sessions Thursday while defensive end Tashawn Bower remained out.

Quarterback Derek Carr was limted by a back issue on Wednesday, but moved up to full participation. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) made the same move.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (back, ankle) missed his second practice while tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), running back Josh Jacobs (foot), wide receiver DJ Turner (hamstring), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel), and linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) remained limited on Thursday.

Davante Adams misses another practice, Derek Carr up to full participation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk