Davante Adams would “love if the search stopped” with Joe Philbin

The Packers have started interviewing candidates for their head coaching job and that process will surely heat up once the season comes to an end on Sunday, but one prominent member of the team is throwing his support behind interim head coach Joe Philbin.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said last Sunday that the players wanted to give Philbin the “best opportunity possible” and wide receiver Davante Adams went a little bit further when discussing Philbin on Wednesday. Adams called Philbin “one of the realest people” he’s ever met and called himself a “big Joe advocate.”

“I have zero clue [what will happen], but I’d love for him to be. I’d love if the search stopped there, just because he’s aware of how I feel about him,” Adams said, via Madison.com. ” … When coaches are kind of on that roller-coaster ride, up and down, highs and lows, you never know what to expect. It makes it tough to come into work every day and be excited to go to meetings and things like that. [Philbin] is going to let you know regardless. If the film looks like crap, then he’s going to tell you. That’s the biggest thing why I respect him.”

When the Packers fired Mike McCarthy, CEO Mark Murphy said he wanted to “see how the team responds” to Philbin and indicated he’d be a candidate for the permanent job. Endorsements from top players can’t hurt, but it seems likely that the team’s going to be kicking several more tires before putting pen to paper on any contracts.