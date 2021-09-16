After the Packers’ 38-3 loss to the Saints was in the books, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he thought the team might have been a little too high on itself and that overconfidence contributed to the outcome.

Rodgers said in a later interview that the team’s energy level was lacking and both comments suggest that the Packers’ heads were in the wrong place last Sunday. Wide receiver Davante Adams echoed that point of view during an appearance on NFL Network and said that he thinks the outcome was jarring enough to make sure it won’t happen again.

“It just got weird, man. It was a weird game,” Adams said. “We had like 12 plays in the first half. Our defense wasn’t getting off the field and that just wasn’t our best display. We came out really flat and I think that it’ll be a really good wake-up call for us.”

Returning home to face the Lions on Monday night may prove to be exactly the salve that the Packers need after the rough opener, but games against the 49ers and Steelers in the weeks to follow will likely be used as more of a measuring stick for where the team is after the disastrous opener.

Davante Adams: Loss to Saints a really good wake-up call for us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk