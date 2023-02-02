Davante Adams lobbying Raiders to trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers?

First, an Instagram story. Then, a tweet. Now, a report.

Davante Adams sure appears to want Aaron Rodgers in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the former Green Bay Packers receiver posted a stylized highlight of himself catching a signature back-shoulder throw from Rodgers. During a Twitter question-and-answer session later Wednesday night, Adams tossed more fuel on the fire with this answer regarding Rodgers:

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network added some reporting to the pile on Thursday. According to Pauline, Adams is “lobbying hard” for the Raiders to make a trade for Rodgers this offseason, which would reunite the quarterback-receiver pair in Las Vegas for at least one more season.

Adams and Rodgers split when the All-Pro receiver requested and was granted a trade out of Green Bay last March. He landed with Derek Carr and the Raiders, but a turbulent first season in Las Vegas put Carr on the bench and on his way out of town this offseason, opening the door for the Raiders to make a big move at quarterback.

Rodgers is still deciding his football future. He may retire, return to Green Bay or request a trade. If a trade is the eventual path, reuniting with Adams in Las Vegas could be an appealing option for a quarterback who labored through a frustrating 2022 season without Adams.

If it could work logistically, there’s no reason why Adams wouldn’t want Rodgers to join him in Las Vegas. He’s already on a Hall of Fame track, and another year with a historically great quarterback could push him one step closer to a ring and a gold jacket. But there are still many hurdles ahead. Does Rodgers want to keep playing? Is a trade out of Green Bay in the works? Do the Raiders, as a franchise, want him?

Ideally, Rodgers will make a decision on his future soon, and the reading of tea leaves and following of breadcrumbs on social media and in reporting will end.

