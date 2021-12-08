A couple of Packers wide receivers joined quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the team’s injury report Wednesday.

Davante Adams was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury and Randall Cobb didn’t practice at all because of a core muscle injury. Adams has been listed with shoulder and ankle injuries in recent weeks, but he’s been on the field for games. Cobb hasn’t missed a game yet this season.

Rodgers didn’t practice because of his toe injury. Kurt Benkert took the first-team reps with Jordan Love on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) remains out of action while cornerback Kevin King (hip, knee) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) were limited participants.

Davante Adams limited in practice, Randall Cobb sits out