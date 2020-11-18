Packers wide receiver Davante Adams played through an ankle injury last Sunday and it did not keep him from going up to get the game-winning touchdown pass against the Jaguars.

Adams can’t guarantee that he’ll be able to play through it again this weekend. Adams was limited in practice on Wednesday as the Packers started their on-field preparations for the Colts. He said “the idea” is to play, but nothing is set in stone at this point.

“It’s definitely not a 911, but it’s something we had to pay attention to for sure,” Adams said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Elsewhere at wide receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) did not practice while Allen Lazard (core) and Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) were listed as limited. Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe) and running back Tyler Ervin (shoulder) were the only other players out of practice Wednesday.

Davante Adams limited in practice, “the idea” is to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk