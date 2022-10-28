Raiders receiver Davante Adams missed the first two practices of the week with an illness. But it sounds like he’ll be back on the field on Friday.

“I think you’re going to see him today,” head coach Josh McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. “We had a little bug going through, I think, the team, basically. And so, hopefully, you’re going to see him out there today.”

McDaniels said he thinks the players who had whatever illness was going around are recovering from it.

“Knock on wood that we don’t end up with another four or five of us getting it,” McDaniels said. “But I think most everybody will be back.”

Adams has 37 catches for 509 yards with five touchdowns so far in 2022. He caught eight passes for 95 yards in the Week Seven victory over Houston.

“He’s a unicorn — that’s what I’ve said since we got him,” McDaniels said when asked about Adams’ skillset on Friday. “He’s a very smart player, very cerebral. Learns really quickly. If you tell him something, five seconds later, he can pretty much do it. So, very unique player. Very unique player.”

The Raiders head to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday. Las Vegas’ full injury report will be released later in the day.

Davante Adams likely to return to Friday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk