Davante Adams leaves in Week 2 after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left the team's game in Week 2 after taking a nasty hit to the head.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the team's 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With roughly three minutes left, Adams took a big hit on an incomplete pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Adams was initially evaluated in the blue tent before heading back to the team's locker room. He did not return, and the Raiders did not issue an in-game update on his status.

Prior to the injury, Adams had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The possible injury comes a week after Jakobi Meyers sustained a concussion in the team's Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. Meyers left that game with roughly five minutes to play. He was unable to pass the league's concussion protocol in time to play in Week 2. Prior to the injury, Meyers had two touchdowns in the narrow 17-16 win over Denver.

