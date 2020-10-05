Davante Adams, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary among inactives for Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be without Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Marcedes Lewis on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

All four are inactive with injuries.

Joining Adams, Clark, Gary and Lewis are quarterback Jordan Love and defensive back Parry Nickerson. The Packers have 52 players on the active roster, so only six inactive players were required.

With the bye week looming, the Packers had an opportunity to be cautious with four important contributors. Extra time could give all four a chance to be 100 percent when the Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming out of the bye. The bad news is that Matt LaFleur’s team will be short-handed on both sides of the ball against a Falcons team attempting to overcome a three-game losing streak to start 2020.

The good news: the Packers will have cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, tight end Josiah Deguara, running back Tyler Ervin and punter JK Scott, who were all questionable entering Week 4.

Alexander will be especially important considering Falcons receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are both active.

The Packers are hurting at receiver without Adams, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown. The pass-rush also takes a big hit without Clark and Gary, although Smith is active.

The Falcons will be without four starters, including edge rusher Takk McKinley, both starting safeties and the team’s preferred kicker.

Packers inactives:

QB Jordan Love

WR Davante Adams

DB Parry Nickerson

LB Rashan Gary

TE Marcedes Lewis

DL Kenny Clark

Falcons inactives:

K Younghoe Koo

S Keanu Neal

RB Quadree Ollison

S Ricardo Allen

OT John Wetzel

DL Deadrin Sweat

DE Takk McKinley

