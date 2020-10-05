Davante Adams, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary among inactives for Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be without Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Marcedes Lewis on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
All four are inactive with injuries.
Joining Adams, Clark, Gary and Lewis are quarterback Jordan Love and defensive back Parry Nickerson. The Packers have 52 players on the active roster, so only six inactive players were required.
With the bye week looming, the Packers had an opportunity to be cautious with four important contributors. Extra time could give all four a chance to be 100 percent when the Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming out of the bye. The bad news is that Matt LaFleur’s team will be short-handed on both sides of the ball against a Falcons team attempting to overcome a three-game losing streak to start 2020.
The good news: the Packers will have cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, tight end Josiah Deguara, running back Tyler Ervin and punter JK Scott, who were all questionable entering Week 4.
Alexander will be especially important considering Falcons receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are both active.
The Packers are hurting at receiver without Adams, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown. The pass-rush also takes a big hit without Clark and Gary, although Smith is active.
The Falcons will be without four starters, including edge rusher Takk McKinley, both starting safeties and the team’s preferred kicker.
Packers inactives:
QB Jordan Love
WR Davante Adams
DB Parry Nickerson
LB Rashan Gary
TE Marcedes Lewis
DL Kenny Clark
Falcons inactives:
K Younghoe Koo
S Keanu Neal
RB Quadree Ollison
S Ricardo Allen
OT John Wetzel
DL Deadrin Sweat
DE Takk McKinley
Related
Who are the Packers WRs on Monday Night Football?
Packers elevate DL Billy Winn, LB De'Jon Harris from practice squad for Week 4
Packers promote WR Reggie Begelton to 53-man roster