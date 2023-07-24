Davante Adams: We need Josh Jacobs to reach our aspirations

It doesn't look like running back Josh Jacobs will be joining the Raiders at training camp and that's a negative development for wide receiver Davante Adams.

Jacobs and the Raiders did not reach an agreement on a long-term deal before last Monday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to do so, which opened the door for Jacobs staying away from training camp. During an appearance on NFL Network, Adams said that he's been talking to the running back about how to navigate the situation.

Adams said he knows "what it's like to go back and forth about whether or not you feel appreciated" and that he's hoping "everyone can carry on with their business" because the running back's absence lowers the ceiling for the team this season.

"If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we're gonna need that guy," Adams said. "So I'm praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time."

The Raiders and Jacobs, who would make $10.1 million under the terms of the tag if he signs it, can work out a new one-year deal, but there's been no sign that the two sides are working toward such an agreement. As long as that remains the case, Jacobs' presence won't be a sure thing for the Raiders.