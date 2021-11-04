Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be playing for the Packers against the Chiefs this weekend, but it looks like wide receiver Davante Adams should be back in the lineup.

Adams is off the COVID-19 reserve list and back at the team’s facility on Thursday. Adams missed last Thursday’s win over the Cardinals after testing positive and wide receiver Allen Lazard also sat out as an unvaccinated close contact.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry also missed that game due to COVID protocols and head coach Matt LaFleur said he was happy to have both of them back in the building.

“It’s great to see those guys,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “They’re fired up to be back. It’s a huge benefit to this team.”

Having Adams available — LaFleur said that he’s “hopeful” the wideout will play — would be a plus to Jordan Love when he makes his first NFL start this weekend.

Davante Adams, Joe Barry back with Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk