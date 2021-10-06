Davante Adams instantly recruited Stephon Gilmore after news of split with Patriots

The New England Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are on the verge of a breakup, with the team intending to release or trade the star before the end of the day on Wednesday. That has kicked up discussion of where he’ll land. It seems Gilmore has at least one player trying to recruit him.

Just after Gilmore released a statement on Twitter to say goodbye to New England, Packers star Davante Adams responded on Twitter: “Call me.” Apparently, Adams wants to make sure Gilmore knows he’d be welcome in Green Bay. Gilmore, one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, is sure to have interest from just about every NFL team, including the Packers.

Davante Adams comments “Call me.” under Stephon Gilmore’s farewell to New England. pic.twitter.com/FlWXCH69iF — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 6, 2021

So long as the Patriots cannot find a trade partner by 4 p.m., Gilmore will be free to sign with whatever team he thinks is best for him. Considering he was entrenched in a contract dispute with New England, there’s no doubt finances will play a part in the cornerback’s decision.

List